We are alive welcome to thrive here on channel seven in new York and all around the world. On ABC news line I'm sealed need to. And I'm Kimberly front of them is gonna be amazing because you. The anniversary of the Stonewall uprising right here in New York City. Four million people expected to be right here. In New York you can already see so many people lining up that we've been hearing the cars go by it almost looks like raiders though most starting here in front wheel. That historic flat iron don't. Lately it. Just now you can follow. We're until ABC news. Maybe they did live went up an entire hour we have so many incredible guests coming up right here during this hour. Seeking canals book creator of those that incredible show on FX he's going to be here line. And I'm so excited we have Wilson crowds you may know him at Angel in the Broadway musical rent but right now he's currently starring as an openly gay character in Star Trek which have never been done before it's just incredible about the general saw announced she is the champ from chopped is that chef and she's going to be here live for us and and I'm so excited about this when it Matty. 24 years old when he came out during his valedictorian speech incredibly brave and. We just spoke to him he is so excited to be here so we are excited to have them too and you won't want to miss an incredible Broadway performance like you've never seen. Actors from all the different shows on Broadway coming together. First seasons of love a really emotional. Rendition but you know what. This is how a show should start right it's a start like this might. Category and he's. Okay. Go anywhere and all the talk about this dress but lifted the Christian theory on a special polo model cars you now. He's my go to my heart goes through at that and I thought it should be bright it's to be lie yet it's and Gary as possible. Tough talk talk talk how do you feel right now being here Stonewall fifty is so important how do you. Feel right now you don't remember coming out in the eighties. And pride you know we relive entered aids crisis and pried it was about community prime with about. Coming together prime was about you know being together to understand that we're not alone so that we can have the energy. It's a fight we're better and numbers. We're better when we're unified. I'm it feels like a time like that again for me we're unifying again we're revving up. For whatever it is that that stands before us you know there's a fight that's before us and we cannot act like it's not there. It's just thrilling to see it again convicted that energy that percolating energy. Ed quality yes. Yes and I know like how do you become so fearless when we look at you you're the you're the epitome of agreed on your Belinelli had to bring that I live the other way yes. You know it's like I always say you can't have a testimony unless you have a tad I'm going to be fifty this year so I tried it the other way I tried it the other way early and they didn't work. And it what they've you know wouldn't not living in doubt in my authenticity didn't do anything for me except make me a miserable human beings so and so the opposite and here I stand. And here you are here and so much of what you have done would oppose that rule yeah you basically created for yourself Brian let me. Yes Ryan Murphy you know us army and it you know he. He really saw me Stephen canal they really saw me they really saw that I have been living inside of this truth. For a very long time and who else. The represented that again authentically. On screen. And I'm I feel very blessed that I'm very honored. Yes well we're gonna watch you on WABC starting at noon and therefore yeah. And all right clearly sort of the media and again. And we're now gonna look back at Stonewall because what started it all fifty years ago that uprising here in New York take a look at this. It's pride month and New York is in full bloom the present day Stonewall -- an iconic landmark in Greenwich Village where performers and activists of all kinds come to celebrate clues and pay their respects. But in 1960s New York to live openly was impossible Stonewall became a rare home for the ostracized gay community haven for free expression. It had no license. Because you couldn't serve it. Alcohol to a known homosexual in New York he would probably lose your license so pleased to know who he was illegal because there was and streaming. That every few weeks they come in and raise the place and get up. I off as civil and women's rights marchers thronged the streets of Manhattan the counterculture movement was in full blades. One warm night in the summer of 1969. A riot the event that sparked a movement explored and ABC's jockey series 1969. And police stormed in and patrons resisted bricks shattering the ins windows and on about what's going wrong here there's an. Maybe thirty or forty people gathered in the street and another policeman came out and said something to one of the queen's. One of the queens green something back. And that's where it all began. Windows were broken but please call for reinforcements. And it got a little out of hand we were fighting. And as for our lives. We all decided to break off the shackles of 2000 years of repression it was. Well prowling Jack doesn't. Were arrested and even more were injured has the riots lasted for days. Earlier this month an apology decades in the making from the new York city police department. The actions taken by the NYPD were wrong. Plain and simple. The actions in the laws were discriminatory. And oppressive. And for that I apologize. Gains on wall. All right and to see the full. ABC special 1969. You can stream at right now on the ABC app and you are ready to go if you are ready to go because joining right. I. This is reverend goddess Kennedy she's that he has got his candidate she is right here she was in. Those Stonewall riots and also mr. dale Mitchell thank you so much for joining us thank you. Graham. Yes that we have to note that. Reverend goddess Kennedy is eighty years old black don't practice I come reverend Kennedy what was it like during that time being black. A woman a lesbian a minister. In the sixties. Rob yeah. You do not have a that will move up but the evening was back. I'd never allowed anyone. Nothing had a big thing I tell you running yeah yeah yeah I know that like all the time you know what of the thing that one of the founding members to go off track one minute. I'm one of the founding members of mass action network with the Reverend Al Sharpton. And leaves that the Saturday rallies I'm always going and then go right there he got back and say amount was throughout the collapse of all of the night. I thought. I've done getting back to the sixty what are they did very important to me my family and fourthly marry me off when I was fourteen years fell because all of Latin. You know what in the State of New York double of the legal so all of my marriage love belt however I did want children and I wound up with five sons. I now have. Fifteen living grandchildren I'll like and if there's nothing to me grand children great grandchildren. Wow and true. Great great grandchildren and then he and DJ. And sell my great granddaughter lives out in Long Island and I was gymnasium. So my thing is that I was raising them. Don't win I told them. Don't understand one thing they were all boys my mother was worried a dozen my grandson includes the that doesn't I don't know if they might be old grandson bullet Debbie then when I get finished with a now on the home and that was to be honest with them yet now and on demand is just bothered what does my grandson marlin. When they had the first gay march on Washington. My grandson smiling Kennedy was there Whitney he was eight years old them. Well unfortunately I lost them on the 26 of April. He would it was ordered to but he would think you have three children and two children below what a legacy and your family has dale. Tell me about 1969. What is your most vivid memory of that you. Whether I've attached the first two nights of Stonewall so I have a number of very vivid memories. One is that people. Stood up to the police at raid on the Stonewall was not an unusual event that happened with the which unfortunately since considerable. Regularity but for that particular night. Which was a very hot and steamy night in which also happened to be the night after Judy Garland was her funeral or occurred people decided to stand up and say no. The second night. I remember I saw on plywood covering Stonewall window which people had broken and burned. Spray painted message saying gay power I'd never seen those two words together in my life. And then as we were leaving I saw two men walking across seventh avenue. Holding hands I'd never seen that before that was 1969 no we take these things for granted. I mean UN were ranked. You are running away from this you were running towards dance gets one other thing that happened was that'd be I was there Friday night. And enforcement and never got to meet Marsha. But I was on the street would Sylvia Rivera Saturday night and we were in the street from that Friday until that Monday. And what happened was so that we read up Christopher's duty to gay street we saw that I engaged in the U and today's three. And Phyllis and we can get away Walid in the political effect and when I turned around and they publish the minister I want my little black so much Colin. Attacking and that's coupled looking at think that they're about faget imitating operates and he was going for his done filming at that all my god said. She's at woodland denies the non NBA done to kind of atmosphere and I know your body and soul like when my training I'm hopeful Ayman original black Panthers they'll my training like. What he went for his gun I went low class act all these two trash can't cover that picked them up. The land and outside they didn't address them that it still feel a very and I got away got back into the street. Totally able so many stories you're here with the organization staged so much work will not man of the cloth and acquire ago. You are watching tried right here on channel seven an ABC news live. And welcome back to drive you are looking live right now from channel sudden stop her over that parade route right down you can see so many people. Already getting in place ready for this epic for it's. Yes it is a beautiful day GO and one thing we want to tell you is this morning you'll see you suffer earth pro announced for Egypt I guess in their standards because he's. As you know gender identity did not. It's always masks the fact. President aside at birth so that's something we're doing for the very first time critical yet and it's going to be at the bottom of the streets or I just couldn't I canceled dipping when your quote Madonna well it's the song on posed. About a little arrogant out of it that I later all right what I did not proud without checking in with our friends and Broadway. That's right Sam Champion right now is live at the new Amsterdam theatre home to a lad and on Broadway Sam I know you are feeling good right now. We are GO Kim hi everybody and I want to introduce you to the entire theater crowd that's right here at the new Amsterdam theatre. So glad you guys are here and everytime I huge performance coming up but I also want to talk to you guys a little bit about it so I just fell in love with you James got today in Italy in the warm up for the audience. How important is it to represent and can you guys see everybody so I just I don't block the camera how important is it to represent diversity in the performances and the performer. Oh my gosh was so important Disney has been doing it for a long time they were one of the the first to really do it and took to be a part of that it's it's it's beyond me. From beach when I was little and to be able look on the to a Disney's stage where it's when I saw my birth probably so what's with Beauty and the Beast and I saw. Khobar and diversity in the I asked it made me think. I can do that I could be that spoon. O update. Car that's. My friends CD army come August I think gave me at all and the live embrace ago it's very important not a. I'm a coming over here now Tom so. We've often talking a little bit about family in connection what's the intersection. What does it mean when there's an intersection between Broadway and pride. Wow. And I think it's incredibly. Exciting and important because. Wow we have such an incredible. Community. On Broadway of support for each other's specially in the beat LG BT QI community. Com so. And you know there's so much color and it just texture within the performers and the people who work backstage like. There's just so much diversity and -- enjoy a exactly so calm it's really special it's it's like a fireworks going off it's just. Sparkle and excitement for sir. British quick wit and returns today. By the way we can think. Probably you just recently got engaged I congratulate. What's it like to be sharing a pride moment I I want to get both of you guys in so I don't we've got thirty seconds or tell me what it's like to be sharing the moment. It makes me feel so strong and so firm to write it makes me feel so loved and supported knowing that no matter where I go there's community people who loves me and supports me in my partner and aren't turning the matter what. Sean you just had a baby beautiful ladies man. Let's talk about that family moment and pride for you now. Well I can't set a little bit earlier like it's just now that I'm happy I have a daughter it's the teachable moment now I'm teaching pride and teaching strong and teaching the EU I'm teaching. You know standing in my hot my baby it's the lack in Dominican. Hall at. I've done teaching her to be proud to be okay it's okay to be you know it's okay to. Lovely you love it's okay to hate lets you hate it you're not insane if you is you're just. Are strong in stands flat footed and what it is. That's exactly what is BR plus. Are we ready to get these fleet bottom. This is the crowd that's gotta represent Disney we will see you guys all on the march in just a moment of course you can watch it streaming online everywhere is no excuse not to watch his jail. Oh absolutely I am and you've got a very talented group right there thank you Sam Champion there. I read I thought I'm so excited about our next guess people really in early this morning just to be what does Maggie. Oh yeah. Editor Gerald like the worst time in New York that is amazing Savard couldn't pick a better day to be here so Matty yes you just graduated new. At Brigham Young University that's right and you came out during your ballots Koreans beats it went viral and an incredible story I I we were just. Fascinated that you did that it's incredibly brilliant and we're showing your video right there that's. See you coming out at the speech. That was the only current why did you decide outright ban on their that's I had to do. Yes so I grew up in Utah in a very religious Mormon community. And being career I often didn't feel like they're the future for me you know I didn't know what my place the rolled can be. So what I got to a point in my college career you know I felt excessive and I found my own place and awaits you with. Contribute to my community I what is show other pre her students and other people my religious community. Know that we are here and that we have contributions to give and then it's time that people start listening to our voices. How do you balance being a gay man and being a Mormon. You know it's something that I'm working on every single day I used to think that these identities were mutually exclusive. But I'm learning that you know they're not that I can be Mormon and gay you know and that. My life as my two decided to live and that's going to do. Awesome man Ethan thank you so much for joining us here I thought it would ride our coverage continues live right here on channel Slevin and ABC news law. Yeah. But this day. You are looking at any. Find all around the world some incredible images all over this wound welcome back to pride here on channel seven and ABC news long. And we're having a good time and guys if you don't know about the drag colts here you're about to learn today because there with sick we don't hall. They have not beautiful day but it's right it may have been more perfect people to know did you know. Classically chant trained opera singer. Not today you know what Mike voice sounds like top unmanned today's. Alvin screaming pride all the money it is about worldwide and is the month of pride. So littered have been hosting everything's I apologize I've always guys our leaders sonic as a frog in my throat there isn't. They don't have to apologize for anything because you are here and you are helping us tell this story. Tell us what is the biggest misconception about dragged culture. I don't even think that every drag queen wants to be a woman. But it's not about being is that we don't and not every track and it has been for every drag queen but we are really it's just sort of emulating and sort of entertaining. And I would I would never want to take anything away from a beautiful woman. But this is just the way I choose to entertain. I don't think you know what would fighting for is freedom and the freedom for me to be able to Wear what ever I want them at a house sparkly or. How you know you don't want to Wear a suit Karl wondered dressed that is freedom and that's over fighting for. And how did you get to that point to be so free people struggle if that's so how did you get its its. Always learning you're always learning and we were all is learning as human beings whose continue to learn is always learn from. And I'm I'm I will always be the first want to say I was wrong and an issue I'm going to learn about this now we have drag queens are women born women. And you know in the puzzles like well you have to be a man to be dragged and that's what's in nowadays and so I am now. Crowds out of and anyone at wants to drag as you know the famous and Paul says we're all born naked in the rest is drag and it's so true used to built was aware what everyone's and be free to be we wanna. And you know a lot of people don't realize. The rule drag queens played in the Stonewall abroad to huge yes I only say it was in the Muslim queen it was in the foot screen it was the drag queen that's still haven't had enough is that there was. The drag queen and the men minorities that you know where it. Literally being that we when we were told it. To wash our faces in the mop bucket the bucket they used to clean the floors and that you know as you can push people so far. And eventually they pushed back on that date 96 to 9 and I am. So grateful to those people they didn't know me but they fought for me to be free to be here today and so I will as tired as I added. As a horse as my voices out we'll strap on the yield. Extract and pot on the week and come out and as beautiful day and fights for the future rights of everybody. 1111 and just before we go what do you have coming up next you're doing a lot dilemma and as I literate underwriting to drag rents out right now I'm hosting that and it's both shows are sold out so. I hope I can mean of course they'll let you know about yeah now. This is what I call Wesley Snipes on a budget. I was upset I'm always working I'm just honored to be working I've been doing dragged floor. Thirty years. I know it's crazy and you're only twenty some. Adult loving home life saving lives aren't happy I ninety to learn what it. This deadlock and. Ed you are watching the pro life right here on ABC news live and channel seven. Welcome back. On channel seven. And ABC news live pride. Right here that camera right there over the parade route and we are going into the parade route right now with our friend Derek wall or. From ABC's channel seven here in New York hey Derek during the middle at all. Seattle Kimberly good morning to see you so exciting acute. History making event here ignorant sitting here standing. Right on Fifth Avenue in the shadow of the flat iron building. And got misty saw that a half an hour right now we've got an affiliate of the siren women's motorcycle club they're gonna leave this thing off. In about thirty minutes and it was if you look over here looked at this. Now that's already lined up ready to go they got here really early and you really had to get your religious but because. The biggest march that New York City has ever seen we have people from all around the world. And all across the country this is Connie Connie Reeves well. So what does it mean to be you're such an historic weekend. It's awesome to support everybody here is our friend. That yeah. So you're now lives yet. Name it this morning the Texas so what does media to be under this weekend it's off them love and yeah not loved tried his head. Very what matters everything that matters. Think thank you so much for being if things are talking to us. And also you what if you look down here at this thing stretches so long were walking down Fifth Avenue this goes down to fit into the village hall these people lined up. It's gonna make a right on Christopher street and historic dressers street right front of the Stonewall and and that's going to be another right out seventh avenue coming back got into Chelsea. Up to about 44 street the biggest marched New York City has ever seen with more than a hundred floats he's gotten. Millions of people here in the city celebrating worldwide a huge authentic kicks off in just about. Thirty minutes so hard Bettis the latest here sunset avenue was and a bets you guys do you regularly read of the street. Derek you know what I really hope he dire running shoes on because you're going to be going up and down separate rallies you. We will be checking in in just a few review thank you so much death. Some guys are people living with HID and 2019. This did not letting used to be can really ticket taunt them but the treatment. An advantage to have the literally rendered the did these chronic. I and in treatable so it's a lot better today to show you two stories that we'll definitely challenger thinking about it the take a look. My name is diet without saying man I'm 33 as our NI HIV. My name of Ronald Johnson I'm 71 years old and I've been living with HIV and since October of nineteen. Time it's an epidemic that is a rock and gloom for almost four decades when I first part of my HIV wasn't a good thing. But now noted that other. What's gonna happen we did was shop. Oh my god. My mind that. Human and behold hair I kept it from myself. And I couldn't tell anybody because I was still and that's the end I had accepted the diagnosis. One of the. Feelings. Thinking back to live now was also king. That I would dirty. Which one some of the prevailing school pat back. When it first began in the eighties there was no doubt a death sentence Jim Peters will die of aids we met him on the aids ward at San Francisco's general hospital something that gave his much anxiety to the patients as it did to the doctors. Patients are dying there every day. All around the country and all around the globe. So this was not just an issue with the United States but it was literally a global crisis it wasn't until the mid ninety's. When the cocktail came out. Instead of having just one drug worked through drugs that fight HIV you put patients on three ideally new medications in now with the cocktail. Medical advances moved to patients from taking an entire have to tell of medication. To taking one pill a day. The life expectancy than HIV positive patient right now. Is put on effective antiviral therapy. Nearly as long as patients for HIV. Nineteen. Seven grand I turned fifty I began to think that well maybe. That is not a factory. Yes I'm person can leave today with the virus undetected in their system and if it's not detected. It's not transmissible. Has. Then came exactly negative. And I can't believe they can't authenticate the comments and remained undetectable. He is and he's not he's never gonna attract a lot. The message patients in jest. This just as important as the medicine. I'm pat. Pat. So we felt like I've been a lot out actually read well wanted to be. All right incredible stories right there is joining us right now calls live from the other channels of the new units. From the ABC and Los Angeles this constant us real happy proud guy. Tell us what is it like to live within a joint BB 29 both remaining. I'm very lucky I take one pill a day. And that's it I'd buy culpability breakfast when I protect my mother vitamins and that's again I may have to pay healthy and happy. Undetectable life I can't transmit the virus to essential pond not. I'm and my life is just just like your wife or your life or anyone else who having chronic manageable illness. That being said. We have a long way to go in this country and around the world. To make sure that everybody can have the kind of life I did that everyone can have access to those important medicines because. We have the tools right now we have the tools to effectively ends the epidemic. But there's a lot of red tape there's a lot of stigma there's still a lot of fear in a lot of misinformation out there about. What it means to be HIV positive and so a lot of people but they hit in the sand they don't wanna get tested they don't want it because that's the shame and the fear. We're gonna see what a day in your life look frank Garrity. Hey there good morning it's. Seven. My. It's time to your. Stop it. One thing I don't skit. Every morning. And that is. This this little bill this single pill right here is keeps me healthy. Save undetectable so every morning of this. Did not enough I take a the young HIV and taking Carol for the guys it's a busy morning I'm doing jumps do an interview. I'm not exactly an HIV awareness and then them. Car I'm going. Stone won't learn real excited spend most of my day today we are on the red carpet here. At feet high hot radio my life concept. Backstage behind states that's in there we're vets Jones Liberty City. So that's my day over and don't win. It's been a really busy and very productive that it's somewhat emotional because of all the stonewalling. And world pride events I was covering the ABC. But now I'm done. Carl incredible footage there I want you to describe Florida everyone watching what the term you equals do you mean a thing you know you equals you is so important. Undetectable equals on transmissible set a break that down. The virus becomes so suppressed in your system thanks to these medicines that it is virtually undetectable you can't Trace it in your blood strength. That means that there is zero risk. Zero risk I cannot transmit the virus. To Aponte not if it means that mothers can breast filled breast feed their children without any issues couples can conceive we can make babies. The fear is gone you do not need to be scant of meat or any other HIV positive person. Because. They HIV if you can get undetectable. Can't transmit the virus this is huge news you equals you. It's the most simple basic health message and we have to get it out and I want to thank you guys for letting me have a moment on this platforms talk about that and celebrate pride with your I mean I think some amazing thank you for being here and he wants me in the Shalit. Sorry you had to put up with that. Coming up next zero Stephen canals thought the animals on up and we've got Wilson Cruz there won't surprise. On ABC news life channels. I remember when I was about. And six or seven years old at my mother said to me. You look dumb to be different and don't let anybody tell you it's not wonderful. T story I think she knew at that age are ready that I was going to be games had she appeared before that and said don't let anybody tell you. What you are is a wonderful and I remember that and to have taken that would be my whole life and he gave me the confidence to do this. I remember when my brother came out singing and I could not even more proud of him and more happened he threw his celebration of his identity. The Irish American went digging and he's eight innings and earned my opinions trials. Mary every single handed in any Eli Manning and ringing on. I think they've gotten married when it's time to think it is standing in the game parenthood and its allies and the united name. And then slowly it's really seem like seeing you online yeah tank. My name is actually have trained to walk down the street so for this to be a celebration of riot. It makes me feel rightful and grateful that my parents can't walk and eat. They are all things everything help and love and it's really monitoring. I remember when nights are godfathers. Who is married to exit for granted I was very young boy when they explained to me. Even vague idea of them coming down there wasn't anything even registered to me I'll I knew was loved him something does it. It's in its events sounds a little did. Moment when I had I had to make a distinction and it was hosting. I remember when a when I was in school I went to an amazing. And being in theater in tenth eleventh grade there were a lot of men and women in my class that shows that time of their lives to come out. And to be able to be a brand to be able be a friend in Arden. And asking about it. You know all right welcome back to pride here on ABC news live and channel seven. We got the creators hear the creators with us Stephen canals co creator of that hit TV show those on FX Wilson cruise actor and what you call. Activists. And chefs but yet not a son a. Twice a champion and shops. Let's start with you because. There's a lot of talk about tradition and culture right. You had that issue really hit so I'm a first generation Cuban American and and anybody else out there was Cuban knows. Do you live elements that you got married and you move Nextel are you don't move mark from you don't talk about the yeah. And I I actually moved to Boston from Miami striking out my parents a little bit later in life I really had to. Break through those traditions and for my home. I'm which is an incredibly hard to do in our community in an article check and I'm very fortunate to have parents were very understanding. And accepting the fact is McCain pulling. Yeah for me to give it to be on TV and had this platform to show people that they're not alone the family would eat. That I am there for them it is. Finally. The Woolsey you are an openly gay actor of color on Broadway on TV everywhere just everywhere. That's only because you have that name actor Chris and I love that's only. Well you know it's always been a passion of mine to use. My abilities to guess that I've been given by our creator to use those gifts in order to tell the stories of LG BTQ people especially to be teaching people of color. Because we have to force those stories to be told nobody was asking for those stories we have to demand that they be told and I'm proud to have been on the forefront of that by. You know when you're not on television it's not just figure that there's a boy. It that there hit you are invisible people have chosen not since he did not this T hear your stories and tell them. We have stories to our stories are important to and there are LG BTQ people and people of color out there. Really need to see themselves and understand that they are valued just as much as everybody else excellent and Stephen post is what I consider one of the most important shows on television right now. But it wasn't an overnight success was. There was knots and it took a very long time to get this show made and to get a green lit. You know I think most folks in Hollywood have a resistance to telling stories about feels a BTQ community and especially out to be secure people who happen to also be. Black or Latin acts. We're not seeing those stories are still there it's risky. And that's what I was told and it wasn't until I met Ryan Murphy blues but destruct there and someone who really truly just wants to. Elevate our community that it finally saw that their life. I absolutely think we're getting up so I want you remember why we call it pride this is community get the scenes from that they weren't they love. So the word pride was chosen on purpose to uplift and empower us as a today I want you ought to take that word. And live in it and own it. You deserve that. Oh and Stephen Wilson got Deanna thank you so much. Miami where we're we're Miami yeah Miami. I don't know where Kimberly went but she's somewhere partying on this parade route I am Narnia. Meyer idea and now we're gonna go back to WBZ's Garrick Waller who think the middle of all of it that they're out. Kimberly this is a huge party on Fifth Avenue we are us just a few minutes away from the start of the art world tried this marks its Arctic new here in New York City. And looked at this crap. Now the wind up here on. We have people from all around the country. And all around the world who were celebrating tried any big way fiftieth anniversary since stonewalled and actually because some people from. South Africa right good bridges the world tribal. Do you think well get a set of great athletic he would and everywhere I just sharing they'll fit city and the amazing to see so many people around the world it net. This is next to reverend I'm tired. Again I'll sell you this route so we want down here and it goes down Fifth Avenue it's gonna Mickell right at Christopher street. Some wall and and then make another right off seventh avenue it's the longest I've marched. That New York City has ever seen a huge day here in New York City and one more thing I just saw what Billy porters wearing amazing and a huge fan I cannot wait to meet him hopefully sometime today Kimberly Wilson of Acxiom. That's yes Billy what an amazing Derek you're gonna have to CM and I you have to stay tuned because coming up we have incredible thing it right there. On Broadway if they're not gonna want to miss that. City drown out any eased the. God well. I'm going on Madonna playing. And this. Customers in need. Are not. A heavy and I ago and they pride you look a may they yet but do down. What. Like for you right now to follow this is such a special moment to be here. At worldwide in New York City one of the largest most diverse cities in the entire world I just living out my best life and hope with this but others to do the same. Yes you are I. Ask you about performing in front of beyonce that's like one of my most favorite moment that your die and how of that. Month to ask. You know beyond that to me is the epitome. Of a great talent. And just humility and fabulous team is traveling public do it going to be out there honey it got to be done in your book you get a thank you give that fan. At that rate to be with you on the pride powerless for Variety Magazine. Nancy Ellen on Lipton. Out how about you guys big. And happy Brian thank thank you had a brush your wallet loot the and now the moment we've all been waiting. And. And Michael James Scott is gonna take it over at the new Amsterdam theatre for that very special performance Michael. Hey here. And T and thank you so much all right guys but songs seasons problem. Broadway musical ranked Eagles song is anthem that not only celebrate. Lead but he also reminds us that we continually have to stand up. Out to ask outright how how one. Levy is the national trade association for the Broadway industry need to put theater owners operators and producers present owners and managers and over to. The markets in North America. You probably starts from almost one scene shows we'll take part in the world pride closing ceremony at the oh yeah. Exclusive sneak peek of the mormons are okay please welcome solicitous on the peak completes its cash and to a towns are from be more chill along with Ainsley email them from the Latin. Pros and James Davis from Oklahoma but he. From think people. The national torque but. Us moving. Constant to celebrate world had a New York City season. 9000. Yeah. Can science. And yeah. His. Yeah. 189. It's I mean not. None of mom and none of the day. Okay. A. Oh yeah. Yeah. I. And welcome back we'll check back in the Derek wall on the parade will pay their there. Yes hello. Yes we are here on not that avenue about where this round marks the numbers aren't just a few minutes get excited crowd that is lined up and ready to go over this. Says march that it's getting away under way. In all about five minutes people from all around the world and all over the country including. This young man right here this is stormy specialist re on Houston you're actually from Vermont. And told me that this is your first mark's right this first world pride and not person right never. Excellent and so we mention army specialist YouTube to have the are you out in the military realism. Not yet but now I am solved and that's these are coming out it's like coming out would like. And. Credible you know and you know on day. Firstly a stone wall. There's no better time to be out in the military then right now we know we have the police protecting us here today which is a absolutely incredible. So yeah thank you for your service we're happy days are home safe and happy try thank you so much for being here. Just an amazing stuff going on here this huge celebration. We've got this starting right now so we're gonna sit affects you guys grant the streets and an Indian. D.s. There are so many celebrations happening right behind us here in the New York City world pride for a Wheeler. I look at this week got a model here with the rainbow Mickey collection 10% of the proceeds go to glisan an incredible organization. And that is through midnight tonight. Kim it has been such a pleasure. It's an amazing hosting this would be GO unbelievable energy Alley think about you say when you're at thirteen year old boy. A maddening a moment like this incredible right. It really is and that is why we are spending so much time. Looking at the past looking I was so many people dead fifty years ago yes the stone. Is low and equality humanity peace humanity. Adding. And that is what this day is a. About we have so much more right here on channel seven and ABC news line. Stay with us because our friends at WABC. Are taking over this coverage for the next. Hours Cathy Brooks.

