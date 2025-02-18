What was right and wrong about Al Gore’s climate predictions

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee examines claims made in Al Gore’s documentary, “An Inconvenient Truth,” almost 20 years after its release.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live