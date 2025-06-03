WWI-era submarine 'lost' at sea for 108 years found off coast of San Diego

Footage captured with advanced deep-sea imaging technology by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution researchers shows USS F-1 sitting at the bottom of the ocean off California.

June 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live