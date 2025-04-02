Yale professor and historian on why she’s leaving the US

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Professor Marci Shore, a Yale Professor planning to leave the United States to teach in Canada amid a crackdown on universities by President Trump's administration .

April 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live