Transcript for Yale professor: ‘Police violence is the most tangible expression of systemic racism’

For more perspective now on the Derek children trial of the death of George Floyd and the fallout the racial reckoning that's come as a result let's bring in yellow professor Elizabeth hit. Her new book America on fire the untold history of police violence in black rebellion since 1960s. Comes out next month. Well thank you so much for joining us this evening first question it. The protests after George Florence killing run a massive global scale was just sort of a new movement you think or the renewal of an old. Well certainly protests against police brutality have been happening. Throughout the twentieth century about what we noticed in twenties when he was particularly unprecedented. The global reach of this case and this scale. Other protests tens of thousands of Americans millions of Americans taking industry this is what some historians are calling the largest social movement in American history. You take issue with the word right it's from your perspective your research what's a better descriptive word and why. While police violence is the most tangible expression. Systemic racism. And when people protests against police violence police killings police brutality they're not just protesting that incidents they're protesting. Unemployment they're protesting a lack of decent housing opportunities their protests prestige. Discrimination in education. And ate these are these are demands that are rooted in a civil rights grievances and instead understanding the kind of socio economic forces that lead. See you protests whether they be nonviolent or violent. Authorities have tended to label this kind of political lion let it doesn't ride it as a ride and in doing so. Dean these actions criminal rather than seriously reckoning wet. The forces of systemic racism that brought people to the streets and a. First place schori and is you both know is Doctor King percent describe it as the language of the unheard. Exactly to that point how has law enforcement changed since the sixties and seventies if not why not. Walt that practices of stop and frisk the kinds of police violence that you know we now can capture. On her cellphone cameras editing as a supplement out of pocket today. That is new but a kind of violence we're seeing. The aggressive enforcement of misdemeanors. These campaigns have been at the hallmarks of American policing or the last eight years there's. So do you believe Floyd's death will lead to permanent change early on it seemed for instance that white America and Black America we nine and outreach. There's evidence the divide is widening again. You know we we can hope so glad we've been here before man until we we do see a kind of fundamental systemic change to policing culture in general all. These types of deaths are our series continue. It's time for us think about a different set of investments in so vulnerable communities into communities that have been. Over police and under protected. For decades at this point and it new approaches the public CD NA result that kind of fundamental transformation. Happens. We're going to continue to see these types of incidents of police violence. And protests and outrage and response. With your research technician any example across the country complacency. They are on the right path. Some of what they're doing is heading in the right direction. Well I do think in recent years and particularly. In the aftermath of Michael Brown yelling and thirty cent in 2014 and the rise the black by matter improvement we begun to see some police reforms that are scaling back that it kind of zero tolerance policing. That characterized. Much of what we saw in the eighties and and and nineties and that is the aggressive enforcement of misdemeanors that is stopping his practices and that is. Hostility intentions. Between police and at least in the community is that there intended to serve and so in recent years be seen. Some reforms to try to improve police community. Relations and in fact Minneapolis Liz was one of his city is that of a national program called the national math literacy community is out of the Department of Justice that was started. In the aftermath. Michael Brown skilling and Ferguson. And yes. Because of that the lap of the Rio all. By demands all cultural change within the Minneapolis the pleased police department. Black men in particular are still being killed at the hands of. Police. Final question are closely obviously we don't know the outcome of the Derek children trial here's that has gone to the jury at the defense hasn't presented their case yet. But what message do you think the verdict will send weather is a conviction and acquittal or something in between. Well it's clear that we're at a crossroads and that we bid at at a crossroads and the eat away and in this. Video old went public on it it unite Ed. A lot. Anger and frustration and also backlash on on both sides to that ensuing protests and so I think. You know whether or not stared shelving is convicted or acquitted we're going to see a type of backlash. On either side but we should hope that justice in this case will be served. Professor let's with sentenced thank you so very much. They keep grabbing me you can pre order her new book out next month America on fire.

