Transcript for 6-year-old boy found with loaded gun in backpack at school

Police in Columbus, Ohio say a six year old boy brought a loaded semi automatic handgun to school they say another child saw the gun in the boy's backpack and pulls school staffers. The weapon belongs to the boy's grandfather who had reported it stolen for now police say they are not pressing charges. And unfortunately with a child of six years of age in first grade. Criminal intent is hard to articulate. In this case it falls that exact same pattern. Really don't know why the kid brought in school other then show Intel or are bragging are showing off. Please praise the child who alerted school staffers saying the student follow the rule of see something say something.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.