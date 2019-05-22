Transcript for 2-year-old boy rescued from hot car

Concerned Wal-Mart shoppers surrounded a car in the McDonald's parking lot was they saw a young child asleep and alone inside I'm. They called my 11 and McDonough police officers shattered a window. To get that shout out and into the arms of comforting Wal-Mart employees and all right. A witness who share this cell phone video with us says that Charlotte to be about two years old and he was sweating. Every win helped to get water on the job while police waited for a parent to show up at around 7:15 Tuesday evening. A different video shows police questioning the father of the parking lot. Witnesses say he was inside the store we two other children. I checked with the Donna police and they tell me officers arrested the father in the parking lot. And he knows skews to the move to look. Especially in the united the young boy left in an ambulance to be checked out further but witnesses say he was doing okay. Temperatures hit ninety degrees today McDonna and parents we spoke to are thankful concerned shoppers stepped in when they did regular monitors village in the car. So thank out of that complicated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.