Transcript for 4-year-old boy's death in hot car leaves community stunned

Tonight a four year old boy is dead after firefighters say he and his two year old brother were left in this scorching hot car. The windows rolled up to car steeped in the back. My prayers are with the kids. Traci Marino says the black car was parked and treat street with the sun beating right down on it is disgusting. How somebody could do that is it's. Absolutely disgusting. Neighbors stunned in stagnant. I hope people make better choices after this after seeing this happen. Time and time it happens more often than it really should. I mean every summer we go through this I think. Oh. You know though it's always on the news you know don't leave. Arcades. Saw animals you know in people's they'll do it wonder how long their left there. Investigators spent a day scouring through every inch of the car taking temperature readings inside. In combing through the apartment her neighbor state of Stanley lipped. When senators and into this nature involving kids. We know investigate the false potential. Police say a 911 call came from inside the apartments. In the father was also taken to the hospital for treatment. Neighbors say he went there in handcuffs. In rest he then temperatures hit nearly eighty degrees today. Police say inside a car with the windows rolled up temperatures can reach 10110. Even a 115 degrees within minutes. Hot. Whether cars he did very quickly. And you shouldn't even kids in the for any length of time always taken while you got your car. I it just so sad I just ripped it really really bad for the kids.

