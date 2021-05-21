6-year-old dead after suspected road rage shooting

More
A 6-year-old boy died Friday after being shot on a Southern California highway in a suspected road rage incident, authorities said.
0:42 | 05/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 6-year-old dead after suspected road rage shooting
If you're traveling or about 55 between. Good morning to its happen anytime between 755. An 8:15 this morning we want to hear from witnesses. Were asking for your own.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"A 6-year-old boy died Friday after being shot on a Southern California highway in a suspected road rage incident, authorities said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77837298","title":"6-year-old dead after suspected road rage shooting","url":"/US/video/year-dead-suspected-road-rage-shooting-77837298"}