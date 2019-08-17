9-year-old girl bitten in apparent shark attack

The girl was wading in about knee-deep water at New Smyrna Beach in Florida when she felt a bite to her right leg.
0:46 | 08/17/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 9-year-old girl bitten in apparent shark attack
