6-year-old girl with cerebral palsy has the sweetest reaction to taking steps unaided

The moment a six-year-old girl with cerebral palsy took steps without the aid of her walker went viral after her amazed mother caught the joyous scene on camera.
1:17 | 10/07/19

Transcript for 6-year-old girl with cerebral palsy has the sweetest reaction to taking steps unaided
