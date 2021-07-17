Transcript for 6-year-old girl killed, 5 adults hurt in DC shooting

Shortly after 11 PM seventh district officers heard shots gunfire. Order. Malcolm X and OK. I was so patient. Rushing towards. There will be. I have several gunshot. Rest for the post assistance to bring these troops justice and basic information please call us into 277. 09. Bush in Texas. And sort of those six victims. Five adults 16 you'll see. Five adults through the mail to remove female. Of those five area hospitals with non life. Six year old female. She feel this patient was pronounced. I'm of the hospital I had our thoughts and prayers and goals family. Victim and all that information.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.