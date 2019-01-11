7-year-old girl shot while trick-or-treating in Chicago

The child, who was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition on Thursday evening, "is believed to be an unintended victim after multiple offenders opened fire," according to Chicago Police.
11/01/19

7-year-old girl shot while trick-or-treating in Chicago
Now to breaking news overnight a seven year old girl is in critical condition after being shot while trick or treating with her family at Chicago. Police issued shotgun backed by a shooter aiming at someone else an adult was also shot in the hand no arrests were reported.

