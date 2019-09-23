Transcript for 5-year-old girl survives after father jumps in front of train while holding her

Eyewitnesses are telling the story of just how close that little girl came to that moving train. It appears she survived because she was somehow lodged between the wheels her father died. I would disease reporter Tim Fleischer spoke with one of the good samaritans who jumped onto the tracks to help he is live at main part of this hospital in Belmont I'm gonna rock the very latest on the exam. And it's good samaritan who was treated here at saint part of his hospital was one of two good samaritans who came to the rescue of this five year old girl. He didn't see what happened but he didn't think twice about health. They could guard the chair in the book and archery from beneath between do we do if she was you who. Some form. And is seen in this cell phone video Antonio love in the oval switcher. And another good samaritan were able to help rescue his five year old girl. I see him there are buying soon. So I mean it's mustn't coherent or hit him. They'll go to Grissom air and she's she's she's panicky. The kings bridge platform was packed with commuters just before eight as the four train was coming into the station when suddenly. The trade dispute both of them didn't have time to move because it kind of comes output. And the train this man Baltimore where. Eyewitness who say the men jumped onto the tracks with the little girl he was killed. Eyewitnesses remember the man was all the fold Colvin said this. I am telling the wife pat. You look out for the other two kids how much it hurt schools and then he says. Antonio was not on the platform but heard the commotion and ran to see what happens every once streaming mentally ill. So I realize these two people of the turning. This native of Memphis Tennessee did not think twice and Joseph build it hope the other good samaritan trying to coax the little girl to crawl to them. She Crawford president needs to torturing. Two with us we grabbed her grip and get it and get into the main house Blagojevich who farther I think that Parker. The little girl was handed up two other commuters and was comforted until paramedics arrive she was taken to Jacobi hospital with injuries. Antonio just remembers what she was saying when they reached. She Spanish. Art things she Hussein's power upon my Papa. MTA official says this was a dramatic event for everyone. For the family and also for the employees who responded.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.