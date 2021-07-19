Transcript for 2-year-old killed after wrong-way driver slams into car on freeway

We have an adult female deceased at the scene. We want the right people and the other parts of the adults and three children. We believe as husband and wife and three children. Unfortunately the three children transportable hospital almost parents. Two year old towels sees. Yeah it's my understanding and several other people in sorry for her condition. We don't know they're gonna make at this point very tragic very dangers seen. How long the persons trapped me wrong side of the freeway. Boone and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.