5-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured in shooting: Police

A 5-year-old child was killed and an 8-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in a Houston neighborhood, police said.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live