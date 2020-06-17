Transcript for 5-year-old leads police to mother’s murder scene

Can arrest after a mother was found dead inside her apartment in New Jersey her boyfriend 36 year old Jeffrey Daniels is now charged with murder. Police say the victim Michelle burns had been stabbed in the neck burns body was found inside her do not home. After somebody spotted her five year old child wandering alone. Daniels was later found in poster with her two young children they were unharmed Daniels is also charged with child endangerment.

