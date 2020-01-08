9-year-old shot multiple times and died in Chicago

The child, identified as Janari Andrericks, was playing in a parking lot not far from his home at the time of the incident.
1:09 | 08/01/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for 9-year-old shot multiple times and died in Chicago
A a. Yeah. This baby is clearly in this hospital deep gold heart stopped. Because some police it has been a role in this season of individual discharging a weapon. We already working with this epidemic so now we gotta. Another epidemic that has never stopped yes a person picking up a weapon decide soon abate. On a sip. At this time. Like to offer my sincere condolences. To the family of the victim. I would say that. Any time a child is a victim senses 1000 series title. At a greatly sands and affects us all.

