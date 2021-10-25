One year later, Virginia town divided over Jan. 6 insurrection

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports from Rocky Mount, Virginia, home of two former law enforcement officials charged in the Jan. 6 attack, and the political divide that remains in the small town.

