Transcript for New York City to resume limited indoor dining

That indoor dining in New York City will reopen. On February 14 Valentine's Day at 25%. Capacity here's what the governor said. Just moments ago. New York City restaurants on our current trajectory we can reopen indoor dining at 25%. On Valentine's. Day the restaurants want a period of time so they can notify workers. They can get up to speed for indoor dining order supplies etc. So we're saying into a dining tweet 5%. On Valentine's Day. Some got to wait a couple weeks ago we didn't see anybody having breakfast during an early lunch outdoors on the upper east side this morning. No New Yorkers have been craving a return to indoor dining since it was close last month. Hundreds of restaurants have closed and some of them of closed for good others. Barely hanging on. The governor close indoor dining ahead of the holiday spike in cove in nineteen infections that spike has now receded projections are still high in the city. But the trend is downward well today amid applause here would not say whether he welcome to return indoor dining and even as the vaccine supply is ramping up. Look where it uncertain situation because of the new variants. Because we don't yet have all the supply of vaccine we should. But I also know and I really feel that folks who are trying to make a livelihood trying to save their businesses you know they're struggling. And so it will be a couple of weeks but to recap governor Andrew Cuomo will reopen indoor dining. In the city of New York it's 185% capacity a Valentine's Day gift from the governor to the restaurant industry here in New York. Make your reservations now probably upper east side and.

