Transcript for New York cop bites down on razor blade in sandwich

New information tonight on a razor blade found inside a police officer sandwich in Queens commissioner Dermot shade tweeted today the incident was indeed an accident and appropriate agencies have been notified. A plain clothes officer bit the razor blade on Thursday. It was in a sandwich from the blown up empty specialty food store on beach 129. Street in bell harbor. The officer went to the hospital for treatment.

