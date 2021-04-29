Transcript for New York couple accused of racially motivated attack on hotel clerk appear in court

New York couple Phillips garner an enemy or day arriving in front in superior court. That stance of supporters for crystal Caldwell. You can tell from his behavior that he has no remorse electing a sorry about is that he was call. What was caught on surveillance video was the couple's alleged attack on Caldwell who was working as a clerk at the quality inn in mystic last June. It's going to be a long long time that adults not dreaming about him step but it kicking it stepped on its system Bulent. Caldwell he says saarc called her a monkey as he kicked and hit hair believes the attack was racially motivate it. Both so I honor and or day face charges of intimidation due to bias and assault. In total it would mean he would be its senate spent nine years. Suspended after serving. Five years or bays offer includes a sentence of six years suspended after serving two. That one of anything thank you. Both Warner in or they are expected back in court in July to either accept the plea deals or reject them which would put them on the docket for try. He will continue to assault people delicate because he's getting away with it way too long. Way too many years Caldwell says she still suffers from her injuries both physical and emotional. But has gotten a lot of support. In New London Tina details the state.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.