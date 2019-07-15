Transcript for New York facing 'Russian roulette' with future power outages, governor says

His first thought it was a dramatic highs only to find out it was going to be eight to Dave Potts Madison Square Garden went dark in the blackout that stretch from thirtieth. To 72 street Saturday night gala show was canceled while they ends had to find their way out with no elevators and no escalators in the dark. The Bronx native apologizing and returning tonight. Now there are calls for an investigation after Saturday's blackout the governor expressing his frustration over the situation on the radio this morning. The blackout was not just any inconvenience this was a serious public safety risk. We got lucky the emergency management did a great job in New Yorkers were were on their best behavior. This is a public safety risk people could've died it could've been chaos that could have been. Looting etc. Con Ed ruling out a cyber hack or over use of but the cause is still a mystery. Five hour darkness catching every one from diners to strap fingers off guard. Its ability to get their mail ballot have been now advocates Con Ed now saying it could be weeks or months before they complete their analysis. And figure out what caused the lights go out today neared a blood deal back in the city. The blackout happening while he was an Iowa campaigning for presidents. So the bottom line is I got information had to make decisions have to make sure people were doing the right thing and that's something that I have to do wherever I am. For anyone returning to the garden you just have to bring your Saturday kicking and tonight's you'll get to seek an entire Jennifer Lopez show. Reporting here from Madison Square Garden came to speak out channel seven Eyewitness News.

