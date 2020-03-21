New York has highest COVID-19 cases in the nation

More
About 10,000 tests were conducted in New York state overnight, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to stay indoors and not use public transportation unless "urgent and absolutely necessary."
5:06 | 03/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York has highest COVID-19 cases in the nation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:06","description":"About 10,000 tests were conducted in New York state overnight, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to stay indoors and not use public transportation unless \"urgent and absolutely necessary.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69720967","title":"New York has highest COVID-19 cases in the nation","url":"/US/video/york-highest-covid-19-cases-nation-69720967"}