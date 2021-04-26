Search continues for suspect in vicious attack of Asian man in NYC An unknown suspect attacked Yao Pan Ma, while he was collecting cans, threw him to the ground and stomped on his head. The 61-year-old is now in a coma.

Man allegedly threatens to stab undercover Asian police officer Juvian Rodriguez, 35, was arrested inside New York’s Penn Station after allegedly threatening to stab an undercover Asian officer in the face.