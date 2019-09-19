Transcript for New York teen arrested in stabbing ambush of boy

Eighteen year old charged with a deadly stabbing of a sixteen year old during a brawl. At a strip mall on long Wallach a Long Island will be arraigned for murder now Eyewitness News reporter Derek Waller joins us live from Mineola with details on this there good morning. Michelle good morning that eighteen year old now accused of murder is gonna be taken a from Nassau county police headquarters here in menial low where we're getting right now. To a courtroom in Hempstead. Later this morning his name is Tyler flak he's eighteen years old. And he is accused in the stabbing death of sixteen year old has seen more. I can tell you debts he was killed at a strip mall in Oceanside earlier this week. Last night his friends and family came together at a candlelight vigil at the spot where he was stabbed bolts remember the Oceanside high school student. And to demand justice videos circulating and social media showed that after school fight that police say may have started over a school. Morton Stanley says none of this makes cents. Plan to come pick up my brother. My brother that when you. It's a hard pill to swallow its deep. Sometimes I want to believe this isn't just a bad nightmare. And as you could see in that video there was a huge crowd Alistair what's. In what may have been a targeted attack and so now police are looking for other people to rest as well reporting like here in Mineola under Lawler channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.