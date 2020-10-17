Young cyclist returns bag left on car

More
A surveillance video captured a young cyclist picking up a purse left on a parked car and dropping it on the door of its owner's home in Bakersfield, California.
0:47 | 10/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Young cyclist returns bag left on car
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"A surveillance video captured a young cyclist picking up a purse left on a parked car and dropping it on the door of its owner's home in Bakersfield, California.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73671483","title":"Young cyclist returns bag left on car ","url":"/US/video/young-cyclist-returns-bag-left-car-73671483"}