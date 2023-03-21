Young DJ with Down syndrome discusses his rockin’ radio show

Jack “Treble J” Sharpe and his parents, Doug and Cynthia, talk about the radio show he cohosts to shine a light on those with Down syndrome.

March 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live