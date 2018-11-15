Transcript for Young woman found dead in 1985 finally identified

Remains found partially decompose along I 81 near exit 44 back in April of 1985. Those remains now identified as the body of seventeen year old Elisabeth Lamotte from New Hampshire. Lamotte found six months after she went missing her death ruled a homicide at the time but. Investigators were not able to identifier and. Still this week not Lamotte is thought to be a victim in the redhead murderers a string of homicides spread all across Tennessee. Kentucky and West Virginia back in the 1980 east. Terry Petr rest muse an also known as Bob Evans believed to be behind at least six killings. The TV icing this week's development is a game changer in this case. You know being inside he her and it really is a huge piece of the puzzle for us and helps us to be able to. To look at may be what was going on her life at the time who she may have been around it it is understanding a victim can help us understand the killer. Now investigators may have identified LaMont but this case is not in the books yet. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact he BI at 1800 TV I fine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.