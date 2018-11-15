-
Now Playing: Service to be held for officer slain in Thousand Oaks massacre
-
Now Playing: Southern California wildfire latest
-
Now Playing: East Coast braces for Nor'easter
-
Now Playing: Northern California wildfire latest
-
Now Playing: Traffic stop gone wrong leads to dramatic shootout
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin business gives every employee money to buy a gun
-
Now Playing: More than 90 murders could be tied to inmate, official says
-
Now Playing: Arrests made in 'good Samaritan' GoFundMe campaign
-
Now Playing: Major fire devastation
-
Now Playing: Young woman found dead in 1985 finally identified
-
Now Playing: School lockdown prompts 12-year-old to write goodbye letter to family
-
Now Playing: Cesar Sayoc pleads not guilty in political pipe bombs case
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Nov. 15, 2018
-
Now Playing: Fast food manager attacked by woman over ketchup
-
Now Playing: FBI sees 17 percent increase in hate crimes compared to 2016
-
Now Playing: Viral prom photo investigation
-
Now Playing: Some homes destroyed by California blazes, others remain untouched due to winds
-
Now Playing: 52,000 remain evacuated in Northern California as crews search for survivors
-
Now Playing: Heightened security in Brooklyn, New York, as El Chapo trial continues
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Nov. 21, 1980