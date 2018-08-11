'Your car's on fire, bro!': New Jersey police save unconscious man from burning car

Two troopers rescued the man moments before his car became fully engulfed in flames.
1:42 | 11/08/18

Transcript for 'Your car's on fire, bro!': New Jersey police save unconscious man from burning car
