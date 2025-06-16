Youth soccer coach's life saved by spectators in New York

Andrew Pihlblad, 45, who coaches a U17 boys' soccer team from Jamestown, collapsed during the second half of a match at Wilson High School in New York on June 4.

June 16, 2025

