Zoo in ‘race against time’ to clone endangered species

A team from the San Diego Zoo is doing what they can to prevent species from going extinct by cloning animals with preserved DNA.

June 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live