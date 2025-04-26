Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, dies by suicide: Family

She "was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse," her family said.

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself at age 16, when she says Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, died by suicide, her family announced on Friday.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking," her family's statement said.

