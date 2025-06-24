Washington state man rescued after falling from tree, spending days in woods

The man allegedly spent four to five days in the wilderness, officials said.

A Washington state man who was "stuck in the woods for days" after falling from a tree was rescued and is now recovering, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

The man was found on Saturday in Poulsbo, Washington -- located in the Puget Sound region -- after someone nearby called 911 when they heard a "voice in the woods calling for help," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, he could hear a "faint, distressful voice" of a man saying "he had fallen from a tree," the sheriff's office said.

Officials and canines began a search and rescue operation, and after "combing through the area," they were able to locate the man at approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

Once rescued, the man told authorities he had been lost for four to five days "while trying to take a shortcut through the woods," officials said.

He was taken to St. Michael's Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, officials said.

The man's status as of Tuesday remains unclear.