'Too old to be wearing Aeropostale': Police post throws shade at suspect

The St. Louis County Police Department is trying a shady approach to suspect identification.

In a Facebook post calling for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a check claiming scheme, the police department included two photos of the female suspect and a physical description.

In addition to describing her as a white female with a "thin build" and "blond hair," they were less specific with her age description.

She is described as being "too old to be wearing Aeropostale," based likely off the fact that she appears to be wearing the brand's t-shirt in one of the shared photos.

The St. Louis County Police Department did not immediately return ABC News' request for comment about the posting.

The suspect's alleged crimes stem from negotiating "multiple checks from a closed account belonging to the City of Kinloch at several businesses within the City of Florissant," according to the post.

St. Louis County Police Department

The dig at the woman's age didn't go unnoticed, as the majority of the 265 comments on the post were laughing at the description.

Aeropostale did not immediately return ABC News' request for comment, but in a 2016 press release, the company described itself as "principally targeting 13 to 17 year-old young women and men."