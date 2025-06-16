West Virginia in state of emergency amid deadly flash flooding, building collapse

At least five people have died and three more are missing amid the flooding.

In this image provided by the Wheeling West Virginia Fire Department, cars sit submerged in floodwaters, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Wheeling, W.V. (Wheeling West Virginia Fire Department via AP)

Heavy rains and deadly, devastating flash flooding have prompted West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey to declare a state of emergency on Sunday.

The decision came as at least five people were declared dead, multiple people are missing and a residential building was almost entirely destroyed amid the onslaught of rain.

Flash Flooding occurred throughout the city of Wheeling and the towns of Triadelphia and Valley Grove beginning late yesterday evening. Roughly three to four inches of rain fell in the area in a short period of time, prompting significant flash flooding along US 40 (National Road), Middle Wheeling Creek, Little Wheeling Creek and various runs and streams through Ohio County.

On Sunday, a residential building in the city of Fairmont, in Marion County, partially collapsed, prompting the emergency declaration, according to the governor.

Footage from the scene showed water rushing out of the severely damaged structure as emergency crews responded to the scene.

"As flash floods continue throughout North Central West Virginia, emergency officials are on the scene in Marion County at a partial apartment collapse," Gov. Morrisey said in his emergency declaration.

"State resources are being dispatched to the region immediately. Please -- stay off the roads. Do not underestimate the strength and speed of these floods. Pray for our friends and neighbors during this challenging time for our state."

There have been no hospitalization for injuries at this time due to the collapse and an emergency shelter for those who were living in the apartment building has been set up in the Falcon Center on the Fairmont State campus, according to ABC News' West Virginia affiliate, WBOY-TV.

Multiple cars in the apartment parking lot were also totaled, the outlet reported.

Power outages continue to be a challenge in the region, with 2,500 reported outages as of Sunday afternoon.

Gov. Morrisey mobilized the National Guard to support local emergency operations.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds and Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.