Wife of Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect speaks out: 'Completely blindsided'

Her husband, Vance Boelter, allegedly killed two people and wounded two others.

A makeshift memorial for DFL State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman is seen at the Minnesota State Capitol building, June 16, 2025 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The wife of accused Minnesota lawmaker gunman Vance Boelter said she's "completely blindsided" by the shootings allegedly carried out by her husband.

"On behalf of my children and myself, I want to express our deepest sympathies to the Hortman and Hoffman families," Jenny Boelter said in a statement released by her attorneys on Thursday. "We are absolutely shocked, heartbroken and completely blindsided."

Booking photo released by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on June 16, 2025, shows Vance Boelter at the Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/AFP via Getty Images

"It is a betrayal of everything we hold true as tenets of our Christian faith," she continued. "We are appalled and horrified by what occurred and our hearts are incredibly heavy for the victims of this unfathomable tragedy.”

Vance Boelter is accused of shooting and killing Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in Brooklyn Park and shooting and wounding Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their house in nearby Champlin on June 14, authorities said.

Sen. John Hoffman listens to testimony during a meeting of the human services conference committee, May 2, 2024. | House Speaker Melissa Hortman glances at the gallery before gaveling in the first session of the 2024 legislative session, on Feb. 12, 2024. Michele Jokinen, Minnesota House Public Information Services | Andrew VonBank, Minnesota House Public Information Services

Vance Boelter, 57, allegedly showed up to their doors in the middle of the night impersonating a police officer and wearing a realistic-looking latex mask to carry out his "political assassinations," prosecutors said.

Vance Boelter wearing a latex mask when he knocked on the door immediately prior to his shooting of Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette in Champlin, Minnesota. FBI

When Vance Boelter allegedly fled the Hortmans' home, sparking a massive manhunt, investigators recovered a list of about 45 elected officials in notebooks in his car, according to prosecutors. Two other lawmakers were spared the night of the shootings, officials said.

Jenny Boelter stressed in her statement that her family has cooperated with law enforcement from the start. She said when the authorities called her on the morning of June 14, she immediately drove to meet them.

Bullet holes mark the front door of Minnesota state Senator John Hoffman, who was shot alongside his wife, Yvette, in what is believed to be an attack by 57-year-old suspect Vance Luther Boelter, who is also the lead suspect in the shooting deaths of senior Democratic state assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in Champlin, Minnesota, U.S., June 14, 2025. Tim Evans/Reuters

"We voluntarily agreed to meet with them, answer their questions, provide all items they requested, and cooperate with all searches," she said.

Hours after the shootings, Vance Boelter allegedly texted his family, "Dad went to war last night ... I don't wanna say more because I don't want to implicate anybody," according to an affidavit. He also allegedly texted his wife, "Words are not gonna explain how sorry I am for this situation ... there's gonna be some people coming to the house armed and trigger-happy and I don't want you guys around."

In a search of Jenny Boelter's car, law enforcement recovered at least one gun, about $10,000 in cash and family passports, the affidavit said.

After a nearly 48 hour manhunt, Vance Boelter was apprehended without incident.

"We thank law enforcement for apprehending Vance and protecting others from further harm," Jenny Boelter said at the conclusion of her statement.

Vance Boelter faces federal charges including stalking and state charges including first-degree murder. He has not entered a plea and is due in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

