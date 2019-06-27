"The Wire" actor Tristan Wilds was arrested on Wednesday for driving with a suspended license in Manhattan's East Village.

The 29-year-old was initially pulled over for excessive window tinting near East Houston Street and Avenue D just after 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Wilds' license came back suspended and he was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He also had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated incident in his native Staten Island.

He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Lower Manhattan

Wilds first appeared as Michael Lee in the fourth season of “The Wire" when he was 16, and was also in the remake of teen drama “90210.” His film credits include "Half Nelson" and "The Secret Lives of Bees."

He was set to star in the new season of the BET series, "Tales," created by Irv Gotti, next month.

He also has a music career and was nominated for a Grammy in 2014 for best urban contemporary album.