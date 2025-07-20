Authorities say one person is dead two missing after a group of people went over an Oregon waterfall

1 killed and 2 missing after a group is swept over an Oregon waterfall

FILE - In this photo taken March 28, 2016, a rainbow arcs up from the rushing waters of Dillon Falls as the early morning sunlight shines on the Deschutes River near Bend, Ore. (Andy Tullis/The Bulletin via AP, file)

BEND, Ore. -- One person was killed and rescuers continued searching on Sunday for two others after a group of people were swept over an Oregon waterfall, authorities said.

The group went over Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River about 10 miles from the city of Bend, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

Three people were rescued from the river and taken by ambulance to a hospital in Bend. One person died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Search efforts for the missing went into Saturday evening and resumed Sunday morning, said Sgt. Josh Barker with the sheriff's office.

Further details — including the victims' identities and how the group got swept over the falls — were not immediately released.

Dillon Falls, which is within Deschutes National Forest, features a large drop followed by a series of rapids that surge through a narrow gorge of lava rock.