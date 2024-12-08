10 injured after police traffic officer on a motorcycle crashes into bystanders at California parade

Authorities say 10 people have been injured after a police traffic officer on a motorcycle crashed into bystanders at a holiday parade in Palm Springs

By The Associated Press

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Ten people were injured after a police traffic officer on a motorcycle crashed into bystanders at a holiday parade in Palm Springs, authorities said.

All of the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening Saturday night, including the police officer, according to police.

The name of officer wasn’t immediately released, but The Palm Springs Post reported that the policeman may have suffered a traumatic injury to his wrist.

The Desert Sun said witnesses told the newspaper that the officer was reportedly popping a wheelie and suddenly lost control of his motorcycle.

It slid into the crowd of spectators and brought the festive event to a standstill for more than an hour.

Authorities said some emergency responders participating in the parade helped the injured along with ambulances and fire trucks still adorned with holiday lights.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. as crowds gathered to watch the 32nd annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade that typically draws between 80,000 and 100,000 spectators.

“I feel terrible about the accident and injuries to the very people we protect,” Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said on Facebook.

City officials said the California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and looking for any witness videos.