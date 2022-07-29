What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

FILE - Gordon Midvale fills out a lottery ticket inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., July 26, 2022. Now that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped $1 billion — only the fourth time a lottery game has reached such heights — plenty of people who rarely play the game are considering risking $2 or joining an office pool in hopes of an immense payoff. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

The Associated Press