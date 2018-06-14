10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP NO LONGER 'DOTARD' IN NORTH KOREA

After striking a nuclear deal with Kim Jong Un, the president is being cast in an entirely different light, shown by state media looking serious and almost regal, but Kim undoubtedly was the star of the show broadcast in Pyongyang two days after the summit ended.

2. WHAT POMPEO IS SAYING ABOUT NUCLEAR DEAL

America's top diplomat says Trump's claim that North Korea's nuclear threat was over was made with "eyes wide open" and tried to offer clarity on the easing of sanctions against Pyongyang.

3. REPORT DUE ON CLINTON EMAIL PROBE

The Justice Department's internal watchdog is expected to criticize the FBI's handling of the Democratic presidential candidate's email investigation.

4. BESIEGED YEMEN AMONG WORLD'S POOREST

Three-fourths of the 22 million people in the war-torn nation need humanitarian assistance to survive and nearly 80 percent live on less than $3.20 a day.

5. WHAT'S AT STAKE IN FOX ENTERTAINMENT BATTLE

X-Men and other movies from Twenty-First Century Fox's studios would help beef up Disney's upcoming streaming service, while Comcast would get an influx of cable channels including FX and National Geographic.

6. TRADE TIFF PUTS CANADA-US RELATIONS AT A LOW

For the first time in decades, one of the world's most durable and amicable alliances faces serious strain as Canadians absorb Trump's insults and attacks.

7. 'CAL 3' INITIATIVE FACES SIGNIFICANT HURDLES

Californians will face a choice this November of whether to divide the nation's most populous state into three, an effort that would radically shake up the entire nation.

8. WHERE THEY'RE TAKING LEGAL SPORTS BETS

New Jersey's governor plans to place a pair of bets at Monmouth Park, marking the state's first legal wager on a sporting event.

9. APPLE CLOSING IPHONE SECURITY GAP

The upcoming software change will thwart law enforcement agencies that exploited the vulnerability to collect evidence in criminal investigations.

10. RUSSIA POISED TO OPEN WORLD CUP

The world's largest nation — beset by numerous controversies — is hosting soccer's marquee showcase, hoping it'll improve its battered global image.