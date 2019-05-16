10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. IRAN BLASTS US SANCTIONS AS TENSIONS MOUNT

Iran's foreign minister slams mounting U.S. sanctions as "unacceptable," even as he insists Tehran is committed to an international nuclear deal.

2. MISSOURI PASSES STRICT ABORTION BILL

Just hours after Alabama's governor signed a near-total abortion ban into law, Missouri's Republican-led Senate passes legislation to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy.

3. DE BLASIO ENTERS 2020 RACE

The mayor of New York City will be joining a crowded field of Democrats running for president in 2020.

4. TRUMP HITS HUAWEI

An executive order apparently aims to ban the telecom giant's equipment from U.S. networks and says it is subjecting the Chinese company to strict export controls.

5. EUROPE'S FAR-RIGHT WOOING THE YOUNG

Far-right candidates in their 20s and 30s are using aggressive social media campaigns playing on themes favored by white supremacists in the U.S., the AP finds.

6. BORDER SECURITY, GREEN CARD CHANGES DRIVE NEW TRUMP PROPOSAL

The immigration policy shift would favor people with high-level skills, degrees and job offers instead of relatives of those already in the country.

7. WHERE HOLLYWOOD HAS REMAINED SILENT

In the week since Georgia banned abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, there has been no oppositional movement from any of the major film and TV studios.

8. SCHOOLS USING TECH TO STEM VIOLENCE

Gunshot detection systems, apps and artificial intelligence are becoming more common to combat school shootings.

9. PERILOUS GAP BEFUDDLES PANAMANIANS

Authorities are struggling to contend with a spike in the number of migrants risking the journey through the Darien Gap, one of the most dangerous stretches of the migratory route toward the U.S., AP reports.

10. BUCKS FINISH STRONG TO TAKE GAME 1 OF EAST FINALS

Brook Lopez scores 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and Milwaukee rallies in the final minutes to beat Toronto 108-100.