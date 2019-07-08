10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 . NAVY ADMIRAL TO STAND DOWN

The extraordinary downfall of Adm. William Moran, who was set to become the service's top officer, was prompted by what Navy Secretary Richard Spencer called poor judgment regarding a professional relationship.

2. WHO SEES 'NO HOPE' FOR NUCLEAR DIPLOMACY

Iran says it remains open to avenues to save its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers but has little faith in the international community.

3. WHO IS PROBING GOP FUNDRAISER

A federal grand jury in New York is investigating whether top Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy used his position on Trump's inaugural committee to drum up foreign business deals, the AP finds.

4. JEFFREY EPSTEIN DUE BACK IN COURT

Eleven years after letting the financier off lightly with a once-secret plea deal, the U.S. government is taking another run at putting the wealthy sex offender behind bars.

5. CHRISTIAN FAMILY REVEALS CHINA CRACKDOWN

After fleeing to Taiwan from China last week, Liao Qiang worshipped publicly Sunday for the first time since Chinese authorities shut down his church in December, the AP learns.

6. SWING FROM LEFT TO RIGHT GREECE

Conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to be sworn in as the new prime minister after a resounding win over left-wing Alexis Tsipras, who led the country through the tumultuous final years of its international bailouts.

7. WHO ISN'T FEELING MIGRANT BACKLASH

Scenes of an ongoing crackdown on Central American migrants have caused an outcry in the United States, but in Mexico there has been little fallout against the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador even though his country has historically had a deep sympathy for the plight of migrants.

8. WAITING, AND WORRYING, IN CALIFORNIA

Rattled residents are cleaning up from two of the biggest earthquakes to hit California in decades as scientists warn they should serve as a wake-up call to be ready when the long-dreaded "Big One" strikes.

9. KAMALA HARRIS ON RACE AND ELECTABILITY IN 2020

The Democratic presidential candidate tells the AP the cost of trying to break through long-standing barriers means, "when you break things, you get hurt, you bleed, you get cut."

10. WORLD CHAMPIONS EYE GENDER EQUALITY

After every goal celebration and all the confident posturing, the U.S. national team backed up its swagger at the Women's World Cup by winning it all. The Americans also took a swipe at gender inequity, too.