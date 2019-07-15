10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP TWEETS TO CONGRESSWOMEN CALLED RACIST

Republicans remain quiet while Democrats called the comments breathtakingly divisive; Trump said of color should go back to their "broken and crime infested" countries, but all are U.S. citizens and only one is foreign-born.

2. JEFFREY EPSTEIN PREPARES FOR BAIL FIGHT

Prosecutors say the financier is a flight risk and danger to the community and should remain jailed until his trial.

3. WHERE WOMEN ARE PUSHING BACK

Many Iranian women are opting to not wear their hijabs, while others are stopping short of outright defiance, opting for loosely draped colorful scarves that show as much hair as they cover.

4. DEMOCRATS CONFRONT EXPERIENCE VS ENERGY

Separated by 40 years, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg represent the generational poles of the crowded Democratic presidential primary.

5. DOWNGRADED, BARRY STILL POSES A THREAT

Much of Louisiana and Mississippi were under flash-flood watches, as were parts of Arkansas, eastern Texas, western Tennessee and southeastern Missouri.

6. TARIFF WAR HELPS COOL CHINA'S ECONOMIC GROWTH

The world's second-largest economy grew 6.2% over a year ago, down from the previous quarter's 6.4%, government data showed Monday. That was the weakest growth since the first quarter of 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

7. MOON MISSION SCRAPPED AFTER 'TECHNICAL SNAG'

India aborts the launch of a spacecraft intended to land on the far side of the moon less than an hour before liftoff.

8. SECOND SENTENCE IN CAR ATTACK

Man sentenced to life for driving his car into anti-racism protesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia is set to be sentenced again to life in state court.

9. POLICE STOP 4 KIDS AFTER 600-MILE DRIVE DOWN AUSSIE COAST

The children, aged 10-14, were involved in a short pursuit and suspected of not paying for gas during their road trip.

10. #METOO MOVEMENT HITS CUBA

Singer Dianelys Alfonso has publicly accused another renowned musician, flutist and bandleader José Luis Cortés, of repeatedly assaulting and raping her during their yearslong relationship.