10 Things to Know for Today

1. FALLOUT FOR PLACIDO DOMINGO AFTER MISCONDUCT ACCUSATIONS

Two music companies cancel appearances by the opera legend and the Los Angeles Opera says it will launch a probe after the AP revealed years of sexual harassment allegations.

2. TRUMP OFFICIAL: STATUE OF LIBERTY POEM REFERS TO EUROPEANS

The acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services says that the inscription on the Statue of Liberty welcoming immigrants to the U.S. is about "people coming from Europe."

3. TRUMP AMPLIFIES CONSPIRACY THEORIES

The U.S. president has a long history of spreading and publicly elevating lies, falsehoods and conspiracy theories.

4. FLIGHTS RESUME AT HONG KONG'S AIRPORT

Pro-democracy protesters are apologizing to the public after they disrupted flights for two consecutive days at one of the world's busiest airports — eruptions of violence between police and protesters were broadcast around the globe.

5. FLURRY OF SUITS EMERGE AS DOOR OPENS FOR OLD ABUSE CLAIMS

The Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts, public school districts and hospitals are among the targets as New York opens a window for civil molestation suits.

6. JORDAN STOPS FILM THAT REFERS TO HISTORICAL JEWISH PRESENCE

Amman orders halt to the filming of a fictional antiquities caper after uproar over Jewish history plot.

7. AMERICAN RAPPER TO LEARN FATE

A Swedish court will rule whether A$AP Rocky is guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

8. ALLEGED MOSQUE SHOOTER SENDS LETTER POSTED ON 4CHAN

New Zealand officials admit they made a mistake by allowing Brenton Tarrant to send a hand-written letter from prison that was then posted on a website notorious for white supremacists' views.

9. WHICH SPECIES WOULD SUFFER WITHOUT PROTECTION

Monarch butterflies are among the struggling species that will be harder to protect as the Trump administration moves to weaken the Endangered Species Act.

10. WHO'S BACK IN THE NFL

Jon Kitna returns to the league as quarterbacks coach for one of his former teams in the Dallas Cowboys, with Dak Prescott as his prized pupil.