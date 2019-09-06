10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NORTH CAROLINA'S OUTER BANKS BRACE FOR DORIAN

The hurricane is closing in for a possible direct hit on the string of low-lying islands, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm.

2. BELEAGUERED BAHAMIANS SEEK WAY OUT

Some Bahamians who lost homes to the ravages of Hurricane Dorian are waiting to fly out of the disaster zone as international aid picks up and the death toll rises to 30.

3. FORMER ZIMBABWE STRONGMAN DIES

Robert Mugabe, whose 37-year rule was eroded by economic turmoil, disputed elections and human rights violations, was 95.

4. TRUMP DOUBLING-DOWN ON MISTAKES A TREND

The president continues to offer justifications for his erroneous hurricane warnings, the latest example of his reluctance to admit an error, no matter how innocuous.

5. CRACKS IN SAUDI-UAE COALITION RISK NEW WAR IN YEMEN

If Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can't fix fighting between their allies in southern Yemen, it threatens to tear the country apart into even smaller warring pieces.

6. WHO'S BACK IN THE POLITICAL SPOTLIGHT

Manchester, New Hampshire, as the 2020 field convenes for the state Democratic Party's convention, signaling a more intense phase for the campaign.

7. 'THIS IS MY DESPERATION'

Deb Ware has watch her son Sam overdose on opioids more than 60 times in the past year, illuminating the problem Australia is having in containing the crisis, AP reports.

8. AMERICAN AIRLINES MECHANIC ACCUSED OF SABOTAGING FLIGHT

Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani admitted that he tampered with a navigation system on the plane in Miami so that he could collect overtime work, according to an affidavit.

9. ROBUST JOBS REPORT EXPECTED FOR AUGUST

The trend could power the economy through a rough patch stemming from a global slowdown and Trump's trade war with China.

10. PACKERS BEAT BEARS IN OPENER

In a defensive battle also marked by sloppy offense and penalties, Aaron Rodgers threw for the game's only touchdown as Green Bay beat archrival Chicago 10-3 in the NFL's season opener.