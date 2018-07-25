2 16-year-olds die after car splits in half in Texas crash

ATASCOCITA, Texas — Jul 25, 2018, 12:27 PM ET
Flowers placed by Hannah, a friend of Salma Gomez and Chloe Robison who asked to only go by her first name, rest in a small memorial near the site of a fatal car crash that killed the two teens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Atascocita, Texas. Authorities in Texas say a teen driver will face criminal charges after a violent crash that split his vehicle in half and killed two 16-year-old passengers. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A Texas teenager who crashed into trees and split his car in half, killing two 16-year-old passengers, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the 17-year-old driver and the two girls who were killed in the early Wednesday crash attended Atascocita High School, near Houston.

Authorities say the driver lost control of the car and crashed into the trees. They say one of the passengers, Chloe Robison, died at the scene and the other, Salma Gomez, died at a hospital. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Gonzalez says the driver was speeding and investigators believe he had been drinking.

