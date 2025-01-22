A 17-year-old shooter killed a female student and himself at a Nashville high school, police say

Police say a 17-year-old shooter killed himself after fatally wounding a female student in a shooting at a Nashville high school

By KRISTIN M. HALL Associated Press and TRAVIS LOLLER Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A 17-year-old shooter killed himself after fatally wounding a female student in a shooting at a Nashville high school on Wednesday, police said.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said during a news conference that two others who were injured in the shooting at Antioch High School are being treated at a hospital.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson John Howser says one person is dead after the shooting at Antioch High School on Wednesday. Howser says two others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The school has about 2,000 students and is located in a neighborhood of Nashville about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of downtown.

The shooter is believed to have shot two students before shooting themself, according to spolice spokesperson April Weatherly, who could not immediately say if the shooter was a student.

School officials are asking parents not to go to the high school to pick up their children. They were asked to go to a nearby hospital instead. Students will be bused there as they are released from the school by police.

The FBI in Nashville referred questions to the Metro Nashville Police Department, which is leading the investigation, spokesperson Elizabeth Clement-Webb said in an email. She said Nashville police had not asked for the FBI's help in the investigation as of early Wednesday afternoon.

School shootings have been top of mind in Nashville. In March 2023, a shooter killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in the city, The Covenant School.