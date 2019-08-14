1st US ethnic studies plan called anti-Semitic, faces update

The head of California public schools wants to change what would be the nation's first statewide ethnic studies curriculum after Jewish lawmakers complained that the proposed lessons are anti-Semitic.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said Wednesday that he will recommend removing sections that the California Legislative Jewish Caucus finds objectionable.

Caucus members say the proposed curriculum reflects an anti-Jewish bias and reinforces negative stereotypes while singling out Israel for criticism.

The proposal went to a Board of Education advisory commission in May, and it's seeking public comments through Thursday.

The curriculum has drawn other criticism, including from a conservative researcher who says it lumps in capitalism with racism and white supremacy.